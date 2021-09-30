State ferry division reports ridership up this summer compared to 2020

CEDAR ISLAND — Ferry ridership was up this summer compared to the previous year, with some routes even exceeding pre-pandemic numbers despite the ongoing COVID-19 precautions in place.
“We were pleased with this summer’s numbers. On all of our seasonal routes, we served many more passengers than in 2020, and either came close to, or in some cases exceeded 2019’s pre-pandemic levels,” Tim Hass, communications officer for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division said in an email to the News-Times this week.
The Cedar Island-Ocracoke route served 42,262 passengers this summer, compared to 23,211 in 2020 and 43,223 passengers in 2019. The Hatteras-Ocracoke vehicle ferry, one of NCDOT’s most popular routes, had 255,373 passengers this summer, surpassing the 205,611 riders recorded in 2020, and even beating the summer 2019 ridership of 238,578 passengers.
Mr. Hass noted some routes ran on reduced schedules last summer due to the pandemic, and critical shoaling issues affected the Cedar Island route in 2020, also affecting the schedule.
Severe shoaling also impacted the Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke routes earlier this year, but the issue was resolved by April, prior the start of the summer season.
The state’s ferry system, which consists of 21 ferries running seven regular routes on Currituck and Pamlico sounds, as well as the Cape Fear, Neuse and Pamlico rivers, switched over to its fall schedule Sept. 14. The change reduces the number of departures on the Ocracoke routes, which experience a bump in ridership during the summer months.
Scheduled departures on that route are as follows:
- Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 4 p.m.
- Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
- Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
- Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
- Hatteras to Ocracoke: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight.
- Ocracoke to Hatteras: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., midnight.
The Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes will remain on this schedule through the off-season, while the Hatteras route will switch to an even further reduced winter schedule Tuesday, Nov. 2.
“In the past, our fall ridership is highly dependent on the weather, so we are hoping to have a nice, mild fall to keep the visitors coming,” Mr. Hass said. “Ocracoke will be holding its Blackbeard Festival October 29-30 (it was cancelled last year), so that should help.”
The ferry division has continued to follow safety protocols on all its ferries, Mr. Hass continued. Passengers are asked to wear face coverings and physically distance if they exit their vehicles, and ferries have limited capacity in all the passenger lounges.
Employees also continue to clean and sanitize the lounges prior to each departure, and all employees are required to wear face coverings indoors and must either be fully vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 weekly, per Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order.
A newer addition to the ferry division’s route offerings, the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry, saw 16,594 riders in its third summer of operation, a large increase over the previous year. The passenger-only service ran June 21 through Labor Day and will be offered next summer, as well.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
