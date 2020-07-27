RALEIGH — The State Health Plan is extending the cost waiver for COVID-19 testing and treatment for members diagnosed with COVID-19, including associated deductibles, copayments and coinsurance, according to State Treasurer Dale Folwell.
This marks the plan’s second extension of cost waivers for COVID-19 testing and treatment, his office announced last week.
The member cost-share waiver for COVID-19-related clinical screening visits and COVID-19 diagnostic tests will remain in place until the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act requirement expires. The act was signed into law in March.
The cost waiver for the treatment (medical only) of members diagnosed with COVID-19 will remain in place until Saturday, Oct. 31, at which time it will again be reevaluated.
In order to help members limit personal contact and to assist in containing the outbreak, the State Health Plan is also extending the coverage of video and telehealth visits, where available, through Thursday, Dec. 31.
“We’re taking this action to make sure our Plan members continue to receive COVID-19 testing and the care they need when and where they need it,” Mr. Folwell said in the release. “We’re asking our members to do their part by wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart in lines and washing their hands often.”
The cost waiver actions are for members in the 80/20 Plan, 70/30 Plan and High Deductible Health Plan. More COVID-19 information, including information for Medicare-eligible members, can be found on the State Health Plan website at shpnc.org/node/3842.
