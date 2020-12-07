Emerald Isle commision to hold 2 meetings Tuesday

EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioners will meet twice Tuesday night, once for their regular monthly session and afterward for a “progressive goals roadmap” session.
The first meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and the second, a special meeting, will follow at 7 p.m.
The regular meeting is highlighted by discussion and possible action on engineering estimates and options to develop a comprehensive stormwater management plan for the town.
Moffat & Nichol, an engineering firm, submitted the low bid to do the plan. According to Town Clerk Sarah Williams, if a consensus is reached, the board will authorize Town Manager Matt Zapp to sign a contract with the firm to develop the plan.
The second big item on the agenda is continued discussion of a controversial proposal by private utility Bogue Banks Water Corp. to lease land in McLean-Spell Park, behind the old town hall and recreation center, for the site of a new water well.
Residents nearby have opposed the proposed lease. Ms. Williams said in order to secure feedback from the community, staff will ask the board Tuesday to schedule a public hearing at its next meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Both meetings will be on GoToWebinar.
To participate in the first, register at attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/345335023403173392 or call 1-631-992-3221 and enter access code 136-707-555 when prompted.
The meeting in the commission board room beside the police department will also open to the public, but space will be limited because of ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
The public can also hear the meeting, without video, by dialing 562-247-8422 and entering 359-740-443 when prompted.
To otherwise submit public comments, limited to 450 words, and to have them read into the minutes of the meeting, email Ms. Williams at swilliams@emeraldisle-nc.org, put comments in the drop box in the foyer of the administration building on the south side of Highway 58 or call Ms. Williams at 252-354-3424. Comments must be submitted by 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The second meeting will be a commission discussion with Town Manager Matt Zapp about goals for 2021.
For the special meeting at 7 p.m., those who wish to participate can visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9094467903988879888 or call 415-655-0052 and enter the access code 547-679-372 when prompted.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
