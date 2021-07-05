Master gardeners award scholarship

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Master Gardener Volunteer Association recently presented its annual $1,000 scholarship to Alexis Roberts.
Ms. Roberts, daughter of Rob and Kim Roberts of Morehead City, is a rising junior at N.C. State University. She is pursuing a double major in crop science and agricultural business management.
On her scholarship application, Ms. Roberts stated she is “determined to make a difference in the agricultural community.” To that end, she plans to attend graduate school to earn a doctorate in crop science with an emphasis in genetically modified plant (GMO) technology.
Master Gardener Volunteer Association scholarships are funded by an annual plant sale in April. Ms. Roberts’ scholarship was also funded in part by a memorial donation from the family of Renee Fetzer, a dedicated Master Gardener.
High school seniors or current college students may apply for the Master Gardener scholarship if they are a resident of Carteret County and plan to pursue a field of study in horticulture, botany, agriculture or a related plant science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.