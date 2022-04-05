Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board

The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 11, in the County Health Department conference room in Morehead City. There will be a time for public comment, as well as a child abuse prevention presentation and updates by Health Department Director Nina Oliver and Department of Social Services Director Jessica Adams.

