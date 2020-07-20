BEAUFORT — Cory Johnson will serve as the principal of Marine Sciences and Early College High School, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon by the Carteret County school system.
Mr. Johnson will begin his new job Tuesday, replacing former MaST Principal DeAnne Rosen, who resigned her post earlier this month to take a position as curriculum coordinator at Tiller School, a charter school in Beaufort.
Mr. Johnson has been serving as an assistant principal at Fort Mill High School in South Carolina. He was previously an assistant principal at Fort Mill Middle School. He also taught U.S. history, government and economics at the high school level.
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said in the press release, “We are fortunate to have Mr. Johnson joining our team of principals. He is an involved and energetic leader and we look forward to the coming school year with him on the MaST team.”
Mr. Johnson said he was looking forward to his new position.
“I am excited about the opportunity to serve the students, staff members and families that are part of MaST,” he said. “This is a unique school and I look forward to serving in my new role as principal here.”
MaST is an early college high school that meets on the campus of Carteret Community College in Morehead City and allows students to earn college and high school credits simultaneously. The school opened in 2018 and will open Monday, Aug. 17 with rising sophomores and juniors.
The Carteret County Board of Education, citing budget concerns, voted in June to suspend having a freshman class for the 2020-21 fall semester. However, the General Assembly voted, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law July 1, a bill that allocates $200,000 to MaST for the 2020-21 academic year. While MaST parents are asking the freshmen class be allowed, Monday, BOE Chairperson John McLean said he did not foresee the school board reversing its June vote.
“The board voted in June and I just don’t think a majority of the members will want to reverse their decision at this late date.”
Board member Melissa Ehlers, however, said Monday she favored considering reinstating the freshman class. She was the only board member that voted against suspending the freshman class at the June meeting.
“I said then I thought we should wait and let the budget process take its course before voting,” she said.
As to how the state funds will be used, Mr. McLean said he wasn’t sure of the specifics. He did say, “I know part of the funds will be used to pay the principal’s position.”
Prior to receiving the state funding, School Finance Officer Kathy Carswell said in June the county would pay for the principal’s position and six other teacher and staff positions.
