ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach earlier this month took a concrete step toward beginning construction of the planned oceanfront boardwalk redevelopment projected.
The town posted on its website a request for qualifications (RFQ) from contractors interested in building the project.
An RFQ is a document that asks potential suppliers or vendors to detail their background and experience providing a specific good or service. In this case, the buyer is only concerned about the vendor's skills and experience. It is often followed by an RFP, a request for proposals.
The RFQ states it is for a $3.5 million project that would be constructed in three phases. The first phase would consist of construction of the upper and lower boardwalks as well as some shade structures and the installation of infrastructure needed for future phases.
Phase II will likely consist of a new bathhouse and adjacent improvements, and Phase III would consist of improvements to the park area at the center of the boardwalk, which will likely include a pavilion structure, plaza areas and seating.
The deadline for RFQs from contractors is noon on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper said Monday he expects construction to begin in fall or winter of this year. Originally, there were thoughts of beginning in January, but the mayor said the concrete under the existing boardwalk has not deteriorated as much as officials originally believed, obviating the need to start right away.
The goal of the town is to choose a firm and negotiate a set price of the project in concert with the architect involved prior to executing a final guaranteed price prior to construction.
The RFQ estimates completion of the entire project should take 12 to 18 months.
The town council voted unanimously in June to award a $174,000 contract for design of the new boardwalk to KUTONOTUK of Charlottesville, Va.
KUTONOTUK presented a boardwalk design incorporating features of the existing boardwalk, such as the existing seawall and the boardwalk’s concrete foundation.
It includes a central public park, labeled the Alfred B. Cooper Park, with a grove of live oak trees, as well as a pavilion structure with an upper deck for its roof.
On the west end of the boardwalk, the firm proposes building a new bathhouse with parking, a splash pad, a dune playground area and other features. The east end would include physical fitness features.
The town used an international design competition to select the architects to lead the design. More than 50 firms submitted designs for the competition.
After narrowing the field to three finalists, a competition jury recommended KUTONOTUK as the winner.
The council chose the Virginia firm over two other finalists selected by the competition jury: Hudson Architects of Norwich, England and FORMA Architecture and Design of New York City.
The architect of record is Oakley Collier Architects PA from Rocky Mount.
Atlantic Beach is still seeking grants to help pay for the boardwalk project.
