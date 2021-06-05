EMERALD ISLE — Mary Saverese Barnes of Emerald Isle received a Doctor of Osteopathic degree May 15 during commencement exercises at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, Colo.
She will complete her family medicine residency at Naval Hospital Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Fla.
Dr. Barnes is the daughter of Mark and Anne Savarese. She is a graduate of Cardinal Gibbons High School. She attended Elon University and earned a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry.
Her husband, Dr. Jacob Barnes, who received a DO degree in pediatrics, is completing a residency at the University of Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.
