NEWPORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for a missing Newport man, but the case remains active.
The CCSO announced Thursday evening the search for 20-year-old Joshua Clauson of Newport, who was last seen May 29 in Croatan National Forest, has been suspended. The announcement comes after a reportedly extensive search for the man, who went missing from his Lake Road home after going out for a walk in the forest.
Officials suspended the search just after 6 p.m. Thursday evening. The CCSO was assisted by dozens of agencies from the county and across the state. More than 200 trained search and rescue professionals reportedly assisted in the areas of Lake and Rams Horn roads and near the Carteret-Craven County line. They were assisted by several K9 handlers.
Aerial searches were also conducted by N.C. Wildlife and the N.C. Highway Patrol, as well as aerial drones.
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said the search area proved to be challenging due to extremely dense vegetation.
“(Aerial) searches were severely limited due to the thick canopy making it impossible to see the ground throughout most of the area,” he said in a release. “Dense vegetation made it difficult for search teams to move throughout the area while conducting their searches as well as limiting their visibility on the ground level.”
The search has proven hazardous to rescue personnel, as well. Sheriff Buck told the News-Times Thursday a tree branch fell and hit a searcher that afternoon. The sheriff said the injury wasn’t life-threatening, but the searcher may have broken a bone.
While the search has been suspended, the missing person case remains active, the CCSO said, and anyone with information is asked to call the office at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
Mr. Clauson is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall with red hair and brown eyes.
According to a family member, he was wearing a khaki tank top and blue jeans on the day he went missing.
Reporter Mike Shutak contributed to this article.
