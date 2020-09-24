Collisions backup traffic on Highway 70 Thursday morning

MOREHEAD CITY — Traffic backup caused by a collision Thursday morning on Highway 70 may have contributed to a second collision along the same section of the highway.
A two-car vehicle collision was reported at 8:37 a.m. on Highway 70 East, near the intersection of McCabe Road.
N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Collins was investigating this collision at 8:50 a.m. when a second collision, this one involving three passenger cars, occurred just 100 yards to the west.
Trooper Collins said the first collision occurred when a vehicle traveling east sideswiped another eastbound vehicle while attempting to merge from one lane to the other. One driver was charged with unsafe lane change.
As for the second collision, Trooper Collins said this one involved three cars, a Toyota Prius, a Honda Civic and a Toyota Corolla. The vehicles were eastbound on Highway 70 when one vehicle failed to reduce speed while approaching the site of the first accident, where traffic was backed up.
This resulted in one vehicle striking another from behind, driving it into the rear of the third vehicle. One of the drivers involved in the three-car collision was charged with failure to reduce speed.
“This happens when people rubberneck,” Trooper Collins said.
No injuries resulted from the first collision, while the second had potential minor injuries. Nobody involved received medical transport.
