Elections officials begin mail-in review; numbers already exceed 2016

BEAUFORT — Carteret County elections officials took their first crack at processing absentee-by-mail ballots Tuesday evening, reviewing more than 1,580 sealed and returned envelopes, a number that already exceeds the county’s 2016 total.
The ballots were mailed to voters who requested them. Voters then marked their ballots from home, had them signed by a witness, sealed the envelope and mailed or delivered them to the County Board of Elections. Bipartisan teams reviewed them Tuesday.
The batch reviewed, roughly 1,588 sealed ballots, will likely be approved and fed into a tabulator Wednesday, when the board reconvenes at 2 p.m. to continue the process.
“We don’t count the numbers or the votes at all at this point. We do that on Election Day,” BOE Chairperson Susie Cuthrell noted at the onset of Tuesday’s meeting at BOE offices in Beaufort.
Due to the influx of mail-in ballots for the Tuesday, Nov. 3 presidential contest – increased at least in part due to the novel coronavirus pandemic – the board curtailed an all-night review Tuesday by recessing the meeting to the next day. The panel will continue to review ballots each Tuesday in the runup to the November contest.
In the 2016 election, 1,309 county voters, or 3% of those registered, used the method. As of Tuesday, 5,796 Carteret County voters had requested to vote in 2020 by mail, though only 1,645 have returned them to the office thus far.
Of those reviewed by staff, BOE Director Caitlin Sabadish said 54 were “out for cure,” meaning staff found the envelopes incomplete and the voter must complete a form resolving the problem for the ballot to be counted. The envelopes reviewed by the BOE Tuesday evening had been prereviewed by staff, and the board pulled an additional four for cure.
The absentee process is being closely monitored, drawing criticism from President Donald Trump and his campaign, along with state-level GOP officials who object to recent changes.
Last week, the two Republican State Board of Elections members, Ken Raymond and David Black, resigned their posts, indicating they did not get complete information about a joint settlement proposal the board approved with a group seeking voting changes due to the pandemic, The Associated Press reported. SBOE Chairperson Damon Circosta has disputed the SBOE were misled, and last week the panel released the closed session minutes of the meeting.
Republican state leaders have taken aim at the settlement agreement, which still has to be accepted by a judge, particularly a provision that allows voters to cure absentee-by-mail witness issues with the cure affidavit, which Ms. Sabadish said does not include witness information or signature.
Wednesday, she said her office “has to operate under the guidance in the most recent numbered memo” from the state, and thus will use cure forms to resolve witness issues until directed otherwise. Of the now 58 Carteret County mail-in ballots out for cure, Ms. Sabadish said “nearly all of them” need resolution regarding an issue with the witness.
Wednesday, the BOE will reconvene to review a small number of military and some overseas returned envelopes, along with potential approval of all those reviewed.
