CAPE CARTERET — The town of Cape Carteret and Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity are teaming up Saturday, Nov. 19 to help residents get rid of things they no longer need and Habitat to restock supplies at its ReStore in Newport.
The ReStore’s truck will be at the town hall off Dolphin Street for “Stuff the Truck” from 11 a. m. to 2 p.m.
Habitat is looking for the following: gently used furniture, bikes, tools, small household appliances, patio furniture, garden tools, in good, clean, working order, no smoke, pet hair, moisture or rust exposure.
No clothing or broken/damaged items will be accepted.
There will be Habitat staff stationed with the truck to provide some assistance unloading items.
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, founded in 1988, is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles that seek to put God's love into action by building homes, communities, and hope.
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity serves Carteret and Onslow counties and aims to eliminate substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.
The ReStore accepts household goods from homes, businesses, churches or organizations to provide affordable items for purchase by the public. Funds from sales help Habitat build and repair homes.
The Newport ReStore, at 5898 Highway 70, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
