BEAUFORT - Visitors and residents of the historic seaside town of Beaufort are preparing to step back in time this weekend for the 62nd annual Old Homes & Gardens Tour.
This annual self-paced walking tour will present a selection of Beaufort’s private homes, gardens, churches, historic places and artists’ studios throughout the town, as well as authentically restored buildings and grounds of the Beaufort Historic Site.
The tour will take place Friday and Saturday, June 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $45 at the door and are good for both days of the tour.
Houses featured are the Littlewood Home at 113 Front St., the Williamson Home at 122 Front St., the Warner House at 125 Front St., the James Noe House at 112 Moore St., Alexander House at 118 Moore St., the Daniel Piver House at 125 Ann St., the Easton House at 229 Front St., the Sabiston-Moore House at 202 Pollock St., the Steg Home at 205 Marsh St. the Thompson Home at 107 Marsh St., the William H. Smith House at 912 Ann St. and the Smith House at 916 Ann St.
Several local churches will be serving food options this weekend with proceeds going directly to the churches or to their choice of charity.
In addition to the architecture, sights to see also include a tour of the Old Burying Ground, a narrated bus tour of the historic district, music concerts and an antique car show.
On Saturday, June 10, a kickoff party for the event was held with food and music and featured art by Larry Dean. During the party, the title of "best cocktail" was awarded to local bartender Morgan Lutheran.
Tickets and additional information on the event are available online at https://beauforthistoricsite.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.