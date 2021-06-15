MOREHEAD CITY — More boats means more money at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
The 63rd annual competition features a whopping $4.74 million purse this year to send previous records flying out the door.
Natural weighed a 521.6-pound blue marlin to take the top spot on the leaderboard on Tuesday. The Beaufort boat could take home $2.51 million in prizes if it lasts the week. That’s a figure bigger than every purse but the last four for this tournament.
The competition only celebrated its first million-dollar winner in 2017 when Run Off weighed a 533.8-pound blue marlin to take home $1.16 million.
There are plenty of other checks that will be written at the end of the week. Second place in the blue marlin division, currently held by Following Seas with a 448.8-pounder, will win $453,063. Third place will win $301,375. So far, only two blue marlin have been brought to the scales this week.
The Winner Take All dolphin division has a hefty payout of $529,125. Low Profile holds the lead after two days with a 41.4-pound catch.
The weekly release division awards $207,188 for first place, $124,313 for second and $82,875 for third. The leaderboard after two days is Outlier, Starflite and Bankwalker, respectively.
The top placers in the weekly release division also have a good chance at winning one or more daily release prizes of $66,583.
The outboard division awards $15,725 to the first-place boat, which right now is Sashimi, and $9,435 to second, currently held by Bobcat.
This year’s extraordinary purse is a result of a swell in boat participation from 204 in 2020 to a record 270 this year. The tournament had only previously eclipsed the 200-boat mark four times.
The purse made a $1.4 million jump from $3.34 million last year to $4.74 million this year. That’s a 30 percent rate of growth, compared to the 14 percent increase from 2019 ($2.86 million) to 2020 ($3.34 million). In fact, the purse only increased at an average rate of 14 percent between 2013 and 2020.
Bigger purses have also resulted in bigger entry fees, with 62nd tournament entrants paying $27,500 to enter all categories. That figure exceeds the combined total purses of the first 15 Big Rock tournaments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.