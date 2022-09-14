JACKSONVILLE — In accordance with National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is traditionally observed on the third Friday in September, Rolling Thunder Inc., Chapter NC-5 will hold its annual ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.
The ceremony will be at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Lejeune Memorial Gardens located at Montford Point Road in Jacksonville.
There will be a Missing Man Table ceremony by NC-5 and Walk of the Wall with Flame of Freedom.
The public is welcome to attend.
