MOREHEAD CITY — There’s still time for applicants to apply for a coastal and marine education specialist position with N.C. Sea Grant.
N.C. Sea Grant, a UNC system, multi-campus program supporting research, education and outreach opportunities with a branch at the N.C. State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology in Morehead City, is seeking applications for a coastal and marine education specialist. The full description is online at jobs.ncsu.edu/postings/146810. Application review begins Friday, Aug. 13.
“Education takes many forms and in varied locations, including in classrooms, museums, parks and in the coastal environment,” NCSG extension director Frank López said. “Our program has a strong tradition of providing science-based materials and training for a variety of educators to increase environmental literacy and workforce skills in our state.”
According to the position announcement, in order to innovate and maximize the program’s effectiveness, NCSG strives to embed diversity, equity and inclusion in organizational expectations and daily operations.
“We strongly encourage members of under-represented and underserved communities to apply, as well as applicants of all backgrounds whose experience reflects a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” NCSG Director Dr. Susan White said.
The position, based at NCSU, requires a master’s degree in marine science or related discipline, science education and/or one of the other STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) sciences, as well as a minimum of three years of experience in education program development, coordination and public outreach.
