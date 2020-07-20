Murphy visits FRC East, tours facility

By Heather Wilburn, Fleet Readiness Center East
CHERRY POINT — During a visit to Fleet Readiness Center East Friday, Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., received updates on the future of naval aviation, the current status of operations and the economic opportunities FRC East brings to eastern North Carolina.
Rep. Murphy, who represents North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, toured the facility with FRC East Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Nieto. The itinerary focused on the F-35 Lightning II and future plans for F-35 maintenance and capabilities at FRC East.
“I was pleased to introduce Congressman Murphy to our facility at Fleet Readiness Center East, and familiarize him with the vital work we’re doing to support naval aviation,” Capt. Nieto said. “This visit gave us an excellent opportunity to provide him with a firsthand look at how FRCE operations contribute to defense readiness, and what we need to be successful, now and in the future.”
Rep. Murphy, along with a group of his staff and local leaders, made additional stops at the H-53 heavy lift helicopter and V-22 Osprey lines. During the tour, he also had the opportunity to speak with FRC East’s aircraft maintenance professionals, learn about their workload and discuss measures the command has implemented to keep the workforce safe while still meeting the needs of the nation’s warfighters during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rep. Murphy made his first official visit to FRC East as a congressman two days after he toured Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River with Charles Williams Jr., the assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment; Rear Adm. John Korka, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command; and Maj. Gen. Edward Banta, commander, Marine Corps Installation Command.
The congressman is a member of the House Military Depot and Industrial Facilities Caucus, a bipartisan group of House members dedicated to policy issues that affect military industrial facilities, including aviation depots, arsenals, ammunition plants, shipyards and energetic material production facilities. Caucus members work to educate other members of Congress on matters of importance to the military depot and industrial facility community and advocate for necessary changes in policy.
