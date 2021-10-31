Officials cut ribbon for new Carteret Children’s Advocacy Center; facility to aid with abuse investigations

MOREHEAD CITY — It’s been nearly three years since Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman approached county commissioners with the idea of opening a center to streamline interviews, examinations and the treatment of abused children.
After many twists and turns, Ms. Holman’s dream officially became a reality Friday with the ribbon cutting for the Carteret Children’s Advocacy Center in Morehead City.
“This gives us such a valuable resource for a child to be able to come and be medically examined,” Ms. Holman said during the ceremony, attended by about 70 law enforcement officials, District Attorney Scott Thomas, child welfare workers and other stakeholders. “It’s really a wonderful, wonderful thing.”
The center is one of 10 operated by Southmountain Children and Family Services, based in Morganton. The facility opened last fall, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials and the County Chamber of Commerce waited until Friday to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and offer tours of the building.
Following the celebration, Jessica McManus, director and forensic interviewer for the center, said, “It is safe to say we have served over 100 children.”
Ms. McManus said her staff has already assisted investigative agencies with various types of suspected child abuse, including sexual and physical abuse, drug endangerment, neglect and witness to violence. The center provides a place to bring children within 72 hours of a report to receive a medical examination and be interviewed by child protective services and law enforcement. Other professionals that can come to the center include prosecutors, mental health professionals and victim advocates.
The center not only streamlines the investigative and treatment process, but shortens the amount of time it takes to get a child seen by medical professionals and others investigating a case.
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said having the center in Morehead City is a tremendous asset for investigators and families.
“Thanks to everyone who made this happen,” Sheriff Buck said. “These types of issues are so traumatic for all of us, especially for the families. This is such a valuable resource to have right here in the county. We used to wait for weeks for the services and we had to make families drive to Jackson or Greenville for examinations. On behalf of law enforcement, it just means so much for the protection of our children and getting justice for them.”
Mr. Thomas agreed.
“This will be a great benefit to us,” he said. “When we had a child sexual case in the past, we would have to wait for forensic interviews and medical examinations. Here we have the services and counseling, not only for court cases but for the community in general.”
Southmountain Children and Family Services Executive Director Chris Jernigan thanked all those who made the opening of the center possible.
“This has been a long time coming,” he said. “I cannot say enough about all of the people in this county who made this possible.”
Mr. Jernigan said his organization decided to name the center Sasha’s Place, in honor of Sasha Joseph Neulinger, a film producer from Bozeman, Mont., who is a survivor of child abuse. Mr. Neulinger has produced videos for Southmountain Children and Family Services and produced other films advocating for victims of child abuse. Two of his documentaries have been nominated for Emmy Awards.
Mr. Neulinger was on hand for the Friday ribbon cutting and said it was an honor to have the center named after him.
“I always say trauma doesn’t have to define the trajectory of a child’s life if they’re given the proper support, and that’s what the child advocacy centers provide,” he said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.