Institute of Marine Sciences joins other UNC units to form new department

MOREHEAD CITY — An upcoming merger of science departments at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill may mean more students and new classes at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City.
UNC’s College of Arts & Sciences announced the upcoming merger Tuesday on Twitter, followed by an official announcement Wednesday. According to the announcement, UNC-IMS, UNC Department of Geological Sciences and UNC Department of Marine Sciences will merge within the college, forming the Department of Earth, Marine and Environmental Sciences. The merger goes into effect Thursday, July 1.
At IMS, institute Director Dr. Rick Luettich said in an email Wednesday to the News-Times faculty and staff are “optimistic that the new department will flourish and that IMS will be a key part of that success.”
“The organization of the new department is very much a work in progress,” Dr. Luettich said. “The department and IMS’ role in the department will undoubtedly evolve over time.”
While the merger will occur July 1, that’s by no means the end of changes for the departments involved, according to Dr. Luettich.
“It will be a year before new degrees are in place and new classes are offered,” he said. “It will probably take several additional years to become fully developed.”
The merger means a new reporting structure and additional teaching responsibilities for IMS faculty, in the short term. Further out, program changes may occur in order to better support the new department, according to Dr. Luettich.
He also said while new research opportunities haven’t been a focus of the merger, they are possible.
“The additional teaching responsibilities may impact research at IMS,” Dr. Luettich said, noting it’s yet to be determined if there will be any changes to funding at the institute.
Dr. Luettich said they do plan to host more students at IMS, especially undergraduates. While there aren’t any plans to expand facilities, he said they “anticipate the need for better residential facilities to house additional students coming to the coast.”
The director also said there aren’t any plans as of Wednesday to move existing faculty or staff or hire more.
“In the longer term, staffing at IMS will depend on how IMS fits into the new department,” he said. “Our faculty are working with others in the new department to develop a new curriculum and the associated class work. Some of these new classes would be offered by IMS faculty.”
New internal partnerships between IMS faculty and that of the other merging departments are also expected. Dr. Luettich said the merger brings together multiple units within the UNC system.
“This will require new collaborations and partnership to be successful,” he said. “It may provide additional opportunities for collaborations and partnerships outside of Carolina in the longer term, although these are not currently the focus of the merger.”
UNC College of Arts & Sciences Dean Dr. Terry Rhodes said in the official announcement the merger “takes advantage of the natural connections between the existing programs and allows us to build on our strengths.”
“It will not only elevate the groundbreaking research we conduct at Carolina, it will provide new degree offerings for our students, as well as more opportunities to engage in hands-on research, including at the stellar Institute of Marine Sciences facility in Morehead City,” Dr. Rhodes said.
UNC Professor of Geological Sciences Dr. Eric Kirby is the new department’s inaugural chairperson. Dr. Kirby provides a welcoming statement on the department’s website emes.unc.edu., also announcing UNC Department of Marine Sciences faculty member Dr. Brent McKee as associate chairperson.
“In the coming weeks and months, we’ll be working on filling other leadership roles, developing departmental policies and procedures and working collectively as a faculty to build out vibrant academic programs,” Dr. Kirby said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
