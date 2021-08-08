Most Popular
- Newport police report 1 person dead, another critically injured in Thursday morning wreck
- Coast Guard to commission cutter named after Carteret County local in Friday ceremony
- Crews transport driver to hospital after collision on Highway 70 Tuesday afternoon
- Man drowns in ocean off Emerald Isle Monday
- West alum Crawford becomes youngest ever to lift famous Húsafell stone in Iceland
- NCDOT awards contract for Harkers Island bridge replacement; work to begin late this summer
- HOPE Program available to provide renter, utility assistance
- Sheriff’s office searches for missing teen girl from Peletier
- Emerald Isle secures state grant to dredge channel at Kelly Lane boat ramp
- Carteret health officials report increase in COVID-19 cases, stress vaccination, mask wearing
- EDITORIAL: Pandemic response leads to a contagion of distrust (37)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reparations are unconstitutional (21)
- Residents create website to oppose gas station on Lennoxville Road (17)
- Carteret County Schools will not offer virtual option for pre-K to eighth grades for 2021-22 academic year (16)
- Murphy, others introduce bipartisan bill to expand diagnostic access to for Medicare beneficiaries (13)
- EDITORIAL: Eviction moratorium’s end needs better accountability (13)
- Carteret County reports uptick in active COVID-19 cases Monday (12)
- Beaufort planners recommend commissioners deny permit for gas station on Lennoxville Road (12)
- Emerald Isle to explore moving boat-launch channel to combat erosion (11)
- Carteret County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases heading into weekend (10)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Threats to free speech (10)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vaccine passports (10)
- EDITORIAL: Caution needed on medical marijuana bill (10)
- EDITORIAL: County’s tourism numbers indicate growth concerns (10)
- EDITORIAL: Political science drives net ban referendum (10)
- Crystal Coast area agencies, nonprofits worried about impacts of rising food costs on families (9)
- Cape Carteret commission endorses anti-gill net legislation (9)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Yes to Jim Dandy (9)
- State lifts swimming advisory for Sunset Drive water access in Morehead City (9)
- Cedar Point board awards $25K in bonuses to staff with American Rescue Plan money (8)
- Senate Republicans push to dissolve NCHSAA, place prep sports under state commission (8)
- Water quality officials issue swimming advisory for Morehead City site (8)
- Carteret beach panel endorses $2.95M contract for sand location study (8)
- Oceana seeks support for shark fin trade ban (8)
- EDITORIAL: Historical Society provides a guidepost to our future (8)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It’s time to clean house (7)
- COVID hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care increase over weekend (7)
- Company president says Jim Dandy store, gas station on Lennoxville Road will provide ‘needed service’ (7)
- Plastic never really goes away (6)
- Mistake postpones decision on Carteret County Speedway practice hours (6)
- Health officials encourage child immunizations ahead of new school year (6)
- NCCF holding forum on microplastic pollution Thursday (6)
- NC Coastal Federation, partners talk combatting microplastic pollution (6)
- Hospitality industry bearing brunt of labor shortage (6)
- Carteret County deputies investigate Friday drive-by shooting at Newport mobile home park (5)
- Active, total cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Carteret County (5)
- All 5 Carteret County election officials to serve through 2023 (5)
- Carteret health officials report increase in COVID-19 cases, stress vaccination, mask wearing (5)
- NCDOT committee approves renaming North River span the Commissioner Jonathan Robinson Bridge (5)
- Carteret County confirms 20 more COVID-19 cases as of Monday (5)
- Environmental groups encourage action to improve coastal water quality (4)
- Carteret County commissioners to once again consider water sale Monday (4)
- COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in Carteret County as delta variant spreads (4)
- Causey fines insurance company for numerous violations (4)
- Carteret Health Care not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees (4)
- Active COVID-19 cases in Carteret County continue to rise Wednesday (4)
- Emerald Isle commission agrees to lease site at McLean-Spell Park to water corporation for well (4)
- Indian Beach police report more speeding on Highway 58 (3)
- Former NC Gov. Mike Easley sells Cannonsgate lot (3)
- PAWS seeks donations to restock pet food pantry; still awaiting Florence insurance settlement (3)
- Carteret County officials remind residents to protect against mosquitos (3)
- Ahead of possible Bird scooter service, Atlantic Beach officials discuss regulations (3)
- County planners recommend business zoning for Highway 58 property across from proposed RV park (3)
- Increased fire, EMS calls point to continue growth in Peletier, western Carteret County (3)
- Newport man among 2 area drug dealers sentenced in Craven County (3)
- Steering committee pushes NC agencies for more coastal habitat improvements (3)
- Emerald Isle secures state grant to dredge channel at Kelly Lane boat ramp (2)
- Shark Week 2021: IMS shark survey enters 50th consecutive year (2)
- Morehead City teen collects shoes to help others (2)
- East's Rose named Carteret County News-Times Baseball Player of the Year (2)
- Beaufort’s Godfrey named state Wildlife Conservationist of the Year (2)
- NC Division of Marine Fisheries releases 2020 stock overview (2)
- Salvation Army receives donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation (2)
- Carteret County school board makes masks optional for 2021-22 academic year (2)
- Cape Carteret officials eye kayak racks for 2 town parks (2)
- State urges school districts to require masks for K-8 students, unvaccinated high school students indoors (2)
- At the Crystal Coast’s most popular tourist sites, visitation continues to climb (2)
- Carteret County reports rise in active COVID cases Wednesday (2)
- State Sen. Jackson to visit Morehead City Sunday (2)
- Morehead City eyes amendment cracking down on illegal signs on public property (2)
