NEWPORT — With major parts of the town’s water treatment plant nearing the end of their useful life, town staff is proposing a $5 million treatment plant extension project.
The town council met for a work session Monday afternoon in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. During the work session, the council discussed the existing condition of the town’s water treatment plant on West Railroad Boulevard. Newport Public Utilities Director Bernie Hall and The East Group of Greenville engineer Todd Tripp presented a proposal to build an extension to the existing water treatment plant, then phasing out and salvaging from the oldest existing parts of the plant.
Town staff have been looking into major improvements to the plant as early as 2018. Mr. Tripp said the main plant was first built in 1981, with an add-on built in 1988.
“The (plant’s) condition isn’t getting any better,” Mr. Tripp said. “The (plant) aerator and its vessel are in sad shape. W’re at the end of the life cycle for it.”
Mr. Tripp went on to say the plant has aging piping located under the plant building’s concrete slab, making it hard to tell if there’ s a leak. Other components of the plant are outdated and replacement parts are no longer made for them.
To address these problems without shutting down the town’s water utility for an extended period, Mr. Tripp said they propose building a new plant extension while continuing to operate the existing plant. Once the extension is complete, the oldest, obsolete parts of the plant may be shut down and salvaged.
“There will be some short periods of outages,” Mr. Tripp said, “but we don’t want you to be out for weeks.”
When town staff and The East Group began looking into this project in 2018, the cost was estimated at about $3.8 million. Since then, however, the price has risen, and Mr. Tripp said they now estimate the cost will be about $5,037,000.
While the council seemed to consider this project a necessary one, it did raise some concerns. Councilman Jeanne Benedict brought up the matter of the projected population and business growth Newport may see in the next few years, especially with the ongoing N.C. Department of Transportation Interstate 42 extension project.
“We really need to investigate that (projected growth) before we make a final decision (on the extension design),” she said.
Financing options were also discussed Monday. Mr. Tripp said town staff is considering applying for funding with a state revolving fund; he also said Newport may be named by the state as a distressed community, which would help them qualify for even more funding opportunities.
“Anything we can do to reduce the cost of this water plant would be very positive,” said Mayor Pro Tem David Heath. He went on to say he anticipates the council will have to “spend some money” on the plant before the expansion is built.
One councilman voiced his thoughts on how the water treatment plant came to be in this condition and the council in this position. Councilman Mark Eadie said when he first moved to Newport in 1997, he was surprised at how low the water rates were at the time. According to the existing town water rate fee schedule, the first 1,000 gallons of water service is $18.55 per month, with an additional, increasing per-1,000-gallons fee after that.
“If we have the cheapest (water) rates, that’s great,” Mr. Eadie said, “but it feels like it’s coming back to us. It’s good to save money now, but if it’s going to coast us down the line as things start deteriorating because we didn’t upgrade, sometimes it’s better to pay now than pay later.”
