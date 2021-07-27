Newport man among 2 area drug dealers sentenced in Craven County

NEW BERN — Two area drug dealers, including a Carteret County man, were recently convicted of controlled substance distribution offenses and sentenced to prison by Judge John Nobles Jr. in Craven County Superior Court, District Attorney Scott Thomas’ office announced Tuesday.
According to a release, Cade Russell Jones, 31, of Newport, pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin and methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also admitted his status as a habitual felon.
Mr. Jones received a maximum sentence of eight years and nine months in prison, which he was ordered to carry out at the conclusion of a 13 year, 8-month prison sentence he is currently serving on convictions in Carteret County. Those prior convictions include first degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, habitual misdemeanor assault, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and a probation violation.
Mr. Jones will also have to pay $400 in restitution to the Havelock Police Department as a condition of his post-release supervision once he released from prison.
The Craven County and Carteret County offenses occurred near the same time in April 2019, according to the release. Mr. Jones was sentenced on the Carteret County charges first and then the Craven County charges, and he was prosecuted as a habitual felon as a result of prior convictions in Carteret County. The cases were investigated by the HPD and Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.
The other individual convicted and sentenced was Daryl Hill, 33, of Havelock, who pleaded guilty to charges including trafficking in opium/heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 of school property and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of sale/deliver of controlled substances. Like Mr. Jones, he also admitted his status as a habitual felon.
Mr. Hill received a maximum sentence of 10 years and 8 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and $3,200 in restitution to the HPD’s narcotics fund. The charges resulted from controlled purchases conducted under the supervision of the police department on five occasion during an investigation into Mr. Hill’s drug trafficking activities in January and February 2020, according to the release. He was prosecuted as a habitual felon as a result of prior convictions in Craven County.
The cases were prosecuted by assistant district attorney Chekesha Hukins in Craven County and assistant district attorney Augustus Willis in Carteret County. The N.C. State Crime Lab performed laboratory analysis on the suspected narcotics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.