WCILCA sets March 2 public hearing for proposed $3.2M fire and EMS 2022-23 budget

CEDAR POINT —Residents in the Western Carteret Fire and EMS district will get the chance to comment on the department’s proposed $3.2 million 2022-23 budget on Wednesday, March 2 at 6 p.m.
The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency, which oversees the department, set the date during a special meeting Feb. 16 in the fire department off Sherwood Avenue.
Department Chief Kevin Hunter’s proposed budget doesn’t call for any increase in the district’s property taxes, which are 10 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation in Stella – where WCFD fire and EMS has a second station – and 5 cents per $100 for EMS and 6 cents per $100 for fire service districtwide. The 2021-22 budget for the department was about $3.4 million.
“The present tax rates are adequate and forecast to be sustainable,” Chief Hunter said in his presentation to the WCILCA board of directors Wednesday night. That’s largely because commercial and residential development in the rapidly growing district is and will continue to add to the tax base.
“We presently have more than a dozen residential development or commercial construction operations underway within our district, with another eight to 10 projects at least in planning stages,” Chief Hunter said. “An emergency response agency must grow proportionately to the growth of the community it serves.”
As a result, the proposed budget would add three full-time firefighter-emergency medical technicians or paramedics to the department – one for each shift – to address the rapid growth in service calls. Calls during the 2021 calendar year topped 2,000 for the first time, and Chief Hunter told the board the number could approach 2,500 soon, perhaps as early as this year, as calls were up again January.
The additional employees are needed to ensure ambulances and fire trucks are adequately staffed at all times, the chief said.
The department has part-time employees, he added, but “the part-time pool of personnel by-and-large are not completely reliable for coverage at the times they are needed most… holidays and high-volume times such as summertime.
“The vast majority of our part-time pool also work full time for other emergency services agencies,” Chief Hunter continued, “and their devotion must be to their full-time jobs.”
The proposed budget also includes a new pay plan – created by Assistant Chief Bob Peneul – which would give some employees raises to bring them more closely in line with the job market for emergency service workers in the area. WCFD wages have lagged for years, despite occasional raises, in large part because the department has not had formal annual cost of living adjustments in the budgets. Chief Hunter said the goal is to implement COLAs as soon as it is financially possible.
The proposed budget includes a capital improvement plan, but it’s much smaller in cost than the plan for 2021-22, which included a new $400,000 fire truck.
As a result, even though the cost of most things the department needs is going up – plus insurance costs will be much higher because a department ambulance wrecked last year – the proposed total budget for 2022-23 is $315,000 lower than the actual expenditures in 2021-22.
The WCFD serves the towns of Bogue, Cedar Point, Cape Carteret and Peletier, plus unincorporated areas in the county in and around those towns, including Stella.
The WCILCA board is comprised of representatives from Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point and Peletier, plus the county. Its members are appointed by those local government entities.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.