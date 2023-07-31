MOREHEAD CITY — Work continued last week on the important Amendment 2 to the management plan for the overfished striped mullet stock in North Carolina.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries held a workshop July 25-27 with the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee to review proposals in the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries draft amendment.
The workshop consisted of the fishery management plan advisory committee and division plan development team working together to discuss and refine the draft amendment provided by the division staff.
No firm decisions were made.
Striped mullet are considered overfished, and the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, policy-making arm of the division, voted 6-3 this spring to adopt region-based closures for the fishery this fall and early winter.
In the southern coastal area, the closure will be from Oct. 30 through Dec. 31, while from Onslow County north to Virginia border, the closure will be from Nov. 7 through Dec. 31.
Together, according to fisheries division staff estimates, the closures should result in a 21.7 percent reduction in the statewide harvest of striped mullet. It’s the first closure ever for the mullet fishery.
The change the commission adopted in May is formally known as Supplement A to Amendment 1 of the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan (FMP). It applies to commercial and recreational fishermen and will remain in place until the division completes and the commission adopts Amendment 2 to the striped mullet management plan.
Amendment 2, which all involved hope to adopt by next summer in advance of the fall peak of the mullet harvest is expected to include more flexible management tools than the simple seasonal closures the commission adopted in May.
Striped mullet are prized in Carteret County and elsewhere for their roe, which means females are often harvested at an early age and have limited opportunities to reproduce.
In addition, many striped mullet are used as bait for other fish.
Thomas Newman, fisheries liaison for the N.C. Fisheries Association, a trade and lobbying group for commercial water, is a member of the striped mullet advisory commission and attended the workshop.
He said many ideas were discussed, and while some drew strong support, others drew little if any.
“The AC (advisory commission) mostly agreed that commercial size limits for striped mullet was not a management option that needed to be included in Amendment 2 to the FMP,” he said. “The rational for this was to not create unnecessary discards in a fishery where all sizes are utilized. Another component discussed and mostly agreed upon was that there should be no changes in the current mesh sizes and gill net lengths. Changing mesh sizes could easily result in greater pounds of removals, and our current 800-yard gill net limit is constraining enough as is.”
Newman said season opening and closing dates were also thoroughly discussed, but there are concerns about how that would affect the behavior of the fishermen.
“If you have a start date, derby fishing would likely occur along with the many other negative issues associated with it,” he said, and if you have a season closing dates, “You may force the exact opposite and create a derby ending, where fishermen fight to the last minute for everything they can catch.”
Newman said the committee largely agreed that limiting the number of striped mullet a waterman can catch per trip is not a good option by itself, as it would lead to too many dead fish being discarded.
“Area closures and quotas also were discussed but were mostly decided to not be viable options," he added. "Area closures could possibly stack fishermen in smaller areas and catch of striped mullet could possibly be recouped in another area especially during the spawning migration. The group also mostly agreed that quotas are not the best management tool for species like striped mullet that mature quickly.”
Newman said the committee also discussed options that would rebuild the stock and cause the least amount of burden on the people catching the fish.
“The simplest option was a year-round striped mullet weekend (Saturday and Sunday) harvest closure,” he said. “This option would make it illegal to harvest mullet on the weekend but still allow all commercial gear to operate and utilize other fisheries. Workshop members also noted that if a weekend harvest closure is implemented, fishermen need to be able to legally possess striped mullet caught on Friday and sold on Saturday.
“Another option,” Newman said, “was a weekend harvest closure and a 1,000-pound trip limit Dec. 1 to Sept. 30.”
A weekend trip limit of 100 pounds and a Dec. 1 to Sept. 30 1,000-pound trip limit was also suggested as an option, as a way to reduce discards in other fisheries.
