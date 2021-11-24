Church News

Parkview Baptist

The annual Christmas night of worship will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec.  10. The praise team will lead the congregation in contemporary and traditional Christmas songs throughout the service. The public is invited.

LifePoint Church

Eric Horner will present a Christmas concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at LifePoint Church in Morehead City.

The church’s praise team will present a Christmas concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. The church will offer a Christmas candlelight and communion service at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.

