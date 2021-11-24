Parkview Baptist
The annual Christmas night of worship will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. The praise team will lead the congregation in contemporary and traditional Christmas songs throughout the service. The public is invited.
LifePoint Church
Eric Horner will present a Christmas concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at LifePoint Church in Morehead City.
The church’s praise team will present a Christmas concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. The church will offer a Christmas candlelight and communion service at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.