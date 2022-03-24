CCSO seeks help locating runaway Marshallberg teen

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager who has been reported as a runaway from her residence in Marshallberg.
Baily Breann Beasley, 17, was reportedly last seen March 13 at 8 p.m. She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. There is no known current clothing description.
Telephone contact has been made and Bailey is refusing to come home, according to the sheriff’s office. Her last known location was Johnston County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO Lt. Greg Mason at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County communications at 252-726-1911.
