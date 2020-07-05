Most Popular
Articles
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 jump by 15 since Friday
- Carteret County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases
- Morehead City plans to hold Fourth of July fireworks
- Longtime West coach, AD McClanahan departs with a legacy that bled ‘red, white and blue’
- Property transfers: June 18-24
- Former Coast Guard dock catches fire at Cape Lookout
- Carteret County confirms 4 additional COVID-19 cases, active cases decline
- Loaves and Fishes Thrift Store moves into former Walgreens space
- Brooks named school system transportation director
- State reports record new COVID-19 cases Friday
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump tweeting while Rome is burning (29)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The Illness of Our Time (21)
- Buck joins NC sheriffs who won’t enforce mask mandate (19)
- OP-ED: Southern Whites and Blacks can no longer be America's whipping boys and misfits (16)
- EDITORIAL : Governor’s mask order exposes political hubris (16)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It's been a rough month (14)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We pray for our nation (14)
- North Carolina requires face coverings statewide (13)
- Sheriff's office announces ‘Operation One by One,’ charges 39 people (11)
- Carteret County adopts FY2020-21 budget with 2-cent tax increase (10)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.