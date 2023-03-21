BOGUE — Bogue Town Council members unanimously approved a resolution March 20 in support of a N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) grant to help fund development of a plan for future bicycle and pedestrian improvements in their community, as well as three nearby western Carteret County towns of Cape Carteret, Cedar Point and Peletier.
Cape Carteret approved the resolution March 13.
Bogue Town Clerk and Planning Director Shawne Southard, during the meeting in town hall on Chimney Branch Road, said the eventual goal is to not only connect the four western towns, but extend the paths up Highway 24 to Morehead City.
The estimated cost to develop the plan is $50,000 to $60,000, and the required local match is estimated at $5,000 to $6,000, which would be shared proportionally, based on population, by the four towns.
Bogue’s portion is estimated at $800. The other three towns’ portions are: Cape Carteret, $2,500; Cedar Point, $2,000; and Peletier, $850.
The hope is that development of the plan can begin later in 2023.
“The idea is that if all four towns went into together, it would be a lot easier to get a grant and see something likely happen,” she said.
According to the resolution, the grant application would be prepared and submitted by staff at the Down East Rural Planning Organization, which is part of the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments. Grant applications are due by April 10.
If grant funds are awarded, a planning consulting firm would lead the planning effort, coordinate public input and prepare the plan for consideration by the governing bodies of each of the four towns.
Bogue, Cedar Point and Cape Carteret are along Highway 24, while Peletier is along Highway 58, which intersects with Highway 24 between Cedar Point and Cape Carteret.
Bogue Councilman Rick Dougherty made the motion to approve the plan, with Albert Taylor providing the second.
Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush, in a recent memo to his board, said the plan could also address other improvements in his town and the western county area.
These include:
Construction of safer pedestrian crossings along N.C. 58.
Construction of an overhead pedestrian and bicycle crossing along N.C. 58 to connect with Cedar Point and Western Park.
Construction of a dedicated multi-use path leading to the Cameron Langston Bridge and over the Atlantic lntracoastal Waterway to Emerald Isle. Emerald Isle already has a multi-use path that runs the length of the town along Highway 58 and along several other major roads, including Coast Guard Road.
Extension of a multi-use path north on N.C. 58 to the North Carolina Mountains to Sea Trail and further east on N.C. 24 toward Bogue.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.