MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College will hold its annual walk for Cystic Fibrosis.
The 5K walk will be April 28 near the west entrance of the McGee Building on the college campus. Registration is at 12:30 p.m., with the walk starting 1 p.m. A minimum $10 donation is requested. If unable to attend, people are invited to sponsor a student.
The respiratory therapy students and faculty at Carteret Community College are hosting the annual "Great Strides" Walk for Cystic Fibrosis.
Every day, about three babies are born with CF in this country, and every day at least one person dies from the disorder. Help is urgently needed to continue CF research. The cost of this research continues to go up as sophisticated, new technology must be developed to save lives.
For further information, contact David Roach at 252-222-6171, email roachd@carteret.edu or visit the Great Strides web site https://tinyurl.com/CF-5K-Carteret-CC.
