Economic development hosts first Crystal Coast Women in Business conference in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY — In the midst of National Women’s Small Business Month, Carteret County held the first Crystal Coast Women in Business conference this month as a networking and professional development opportunity for women in the workforce.
National Women’s Small Business Month is recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration and others each year during the month of October as a time for celebrating and uplifting women entrepreneurship – a mission shared by the sponsors and attendees of the conference.
The sold-out event, hosted by Crystal Coast Economic Development, took place Oct. 14 at the Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center on the campus of Carteret Community College in Morehead City. The first of its kind in Carteret County, the event featured a slate of speakers, including the owners of several small businesses representing a variety of industries.
Mary Cheatham King, owner of a prominent Morehead City-based real estate firm, was the keynote speaker for the conference, which organizers say drew participants from around the region. She gave attendees tidbits of advice on things she said have helped her grow her business over the years, including time management and mindfulness strategies.
Other activities included an interactive panel discussion and a personal and professional development session with topics such as finance, social media and work-life balance. A networking breakfast and lunch were also provided, and a dessert reception capped off the day’s events.
Featured panelists and speakers for the conference included Wanda Bennett, Silvana Botta, Christina Cuningham, Mindy Fitzpatrick, Dr. Marci Godwin, Juliet Rogers, Booth Parker, Jillian Lister, Jessica O'Neal and Tracey Buck. Carteret Community College President Dr. Tracy Mancini also made remarks welcoming participants to the campus.
The event was put on by Crystal Coast Economic Development, the umbrella organization representing the combined efforts of the Carteret County Economic Development Department, a unit of county government, and the Economic Development Foundation, a nonprofit governed by a board of directors comprised of local business and civic leaders.
Michele Querry, Carteret County’s new economic development director, was instrumental in organizing the Crystal Coast Women in Business conference. She told the News-Times CCED intends to hold the event annually, and she hopes it may one day grow to a much larger affair, possibly spanning multiple days and drawing attendees from across the state.
“We were really overwhelmed by the response and feel this is something we can definitely grow,” she said. “…I think there is an opportunity to expand in the future.”
