MOREHEAD CITY — As 2022 draws to a close Saturday, Dec. 31, county nonprofits are hoping for a last-minute rush in tax-deductible donations this week.

One organization that has seen a significant increase in items coming into its thrift store is The Salvation Army.

Maj. Aaron Goldfarb with The Salvation Army in Morehead City said, “We’re seeing an increase in donations and shopping. In fact, we’ve had people trying to donate 24 hours a day. It’s been incredible.”

To accommodate those wanting to drop off items to get a tax-deductible credit for 2022, The Salvation Army thrift store will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Receipts will be provided upon request.

Items sold through the thrift store help support the operations of the store, as well as go to support the organization’s social services, financial assistance and disaster relief programs. Maj. Goldfarb added that donations are helping restock the food pantry and provide food to families in need.

Monetary donations are also welcome, which are used for the same programs.

Residents wanting to make donations toward The Salvation Army’s local efforts can donate online at salvationarmycarolinas.org/moreheadcity. Donations can also be made at the organization’s office at 2800 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.

Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity is also seeing a last-minute donation rush at its ReStore and offices in Newport.

“Furniture donations are on the uptick,” Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity Director Tammy Blizzard said. “People replace furniture around the holidays, so we usually get a rush of furniture donations.”

She added that monetary donations are always welcome as well.

Donations are used to help build homes for qualifying families. Habitat currently has three homes under construction, with one in Newport and two in Jacksonville.

Blizzard said the Habitat ReStore will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve for those wanting to drop off last-minute donations. The store does not accept clothing, but does accept appliances, furniture and building materials.

She said the store would also be having a big sale on New Year’s Eve.

In addition, those wanting to make monetary donations can do so at habitatcrystalcoast.org or at P.O. Box 789, Newport, N.C. 28570.

Hope Mission of Carteret County is also seeing an increase in people making last-minute contributions for 2022.

“People start in December bringing in lots of stuff, from kids' toys to furniture,” Hope Mission Thrift Store Manager Glenda Killion said. “People are always cleaning out before Christmas and getting ready for the new.”

Donations from the thrift store are used to support Hope Mission ministries, including the mission’s financial assistance program and women’s homeless shelter.

Killion said the last day the thrift store will be open for those wanting to drop off items in 2022 will be Friday, Dec. 30. The hours to drop off items during the week will be 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Receipts will be available upon request.

Monetary donations are also welcome. They are used to support the many ministries of Hope Mission, which include a soup kitchen, women’s and men’s homeless shelters, homes for people struggling with substance abuse issues, a financial assistance program and a Meals on Wheels ministry.

For those wanting to make monetary donations to Hope Mission, they can go to the website hopemissionnc.org. They can also mail donations to Hope Mission at 1209 Arendell St. in Morehead City, 28557.

Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort, which offers counseling and housing for those struggling with addictions, as well as a food pantry and a Backpack Blessings program for school children, is also hoping for last-minute donations.

“Donations are pretty steady. Our community is generous and gives us donations year-round,” Loaves and Fishes Executive Director David Bruce said.

Those wanting to make donations to Loaves and Fishes can do so at the thrift store 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 30. Funds raised through the thrift store assist the mission’s recovery programs and Backpack Blessings program.

Monetary donations can be given as well at loavesandfishesnc.org or by mailing checks to Loaves and Fishes at P.O. Box 2535, Beaufort, NC 28516.

Another organization seeing an increase in contributions is the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport. Rachel Hardin, shelter manager, said there’s been an uptick in people dropping off pet supplies.

“We’ve seen a little bit of an increase, but it’s not been as much as in previous years,” she said.

Hardin said the shelter could use donations of pet food, pet supplies, cleaning supplies and monetary donations. Receipts are available upon request.

Those wanting to drop off items at the shelter at 853 Hibbs Road in Newport can do so this week 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m., and on New Year’s Eve, the shelter will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monetary donations can also be made at the shelter or online at cchsshelter.com.

While nonprofits need the donations, it’s important that donors give wisely and responsibly, according to Charity Navigator. The group, based in Glen Rock, N.J., helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the financial health, accountability and transparency of thousands of charities. To see trends and tips on responsible giving, go to charitynavigator.org.

Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.