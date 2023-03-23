CAPE CARTERET — The newly appointed Cape Carteret Park Improvements Committee will hold its first meeting Tuesday, March 28 at 6 p.m. in the town hall off Dolphin Street.
The meeting is open to the public.
The ad hoc committee was formed and members were appointed by town commissioners this month, and its purpose is to consider and recommend park improvements in the town’s four non-waterfront parks. They are Community Park behind the town hall, Bahia Lane Park, Quailwood Park and Taylor Notion Road Park. The latter three are intended to primarily serve the neighborhoods in which they are located, while Community Park is the site of town festivals and musical performances.
The task for the new committee is to identify neighborhood concerns and develop recommendations that will be supported by the neighborhood in which any new park improvements would be installed, and to identify any existing vacant parcels of land town officials should consider acquiring for future parks.
The committee has eight members, including one member of the board of commissioners, two members of the planning board, one representative from the Star Hill North Property Owners’ Association, one other Star Hill North resident, one representative from the Star Hill Property Owners’ Association and two residents of other Cape Carteret neighborhoods.
Members are Cameron Watts, town commission; Sarah Wax and Neil Fitzpatrick, planning board; Laura Nelson, Star Hill Property Owners’ Association; and Amy Myers and Tina Atkinson, Star Hill North Property Owners’ Association; and Michael Cassidy and Rachel Lucas, other neighborhoods.
The town has placed increasing emphasis on parks and recreation in recent years, developing the two-thirds complete Cape Carteret Trail along highways 58 and 24 and Taylor Notion Road, completing a kayak and canoe launch site off Highway 58 North, buying property at the end of Lejeune Road and developing Ferry Landing Park there.
But much of the effort has focused on the waterfront parks, and residents of other neighborhoods have long clamored for new parks and improvements to existing ones that are not directly on the water.
During development of the town’s latest state required comprehensive land-use plan, many residents said in surveys and in public meetings that they wanted more and better parks in the neighborhoods.
The plan, approved by town commissioners in October 2022 and certified by the state Coastal Resources Commission, the policy-making arm of the N.C. Division of Coastal Management in November 2022, states that, “Parks in the community should continue to be enhanced and improved with amenities such as playground equipment, seating/benches and picnic facilities.”
