School officials to discuss MaST

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education is scheduled to hear an update on the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School during its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
For the public and media, the meeting will be shown on YouTube. The link for the meeting can be accessed on the school system’s website under board of education. Go to the column CCPS YouTube Channel.
Members of the public who would like to share comments during the public comment section of the meeting should send their comments to superintendent@Carteretk12.org by noon Tuesday.
The BOE, citing budget concerns, voted in June to suspend having a freshman class for the 2020-21 fall semester. However, the General Assembly voted, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law July 1, a bill that allocates $200,000 to MaST for the 2020-21 academic year.
While many MaST parents are asking the freshmen class to be allowed, BOE Chairperson John McLean said in late July he did not foresee the school board reversing its June vote.
Board member Melissa Ehlers, however, said she favored considering reinstating the freshman class. She was the only board member that voted against suspending the freshman class at the June meeting.
School officials hired Cory Johnson in late July to serve as the principal of MaST, replacing DeAnne Rosen, who resigned to take a position as curriculum coordinator at Tiller School, a charter school in Beaufort. Mr. Johnson previously served as an assistant principal at Fort Mill High School in South Carolina. He has also served as an assistant principal at Fort Mill Middle School.
MaST is an early college high school that meets on the campus of Carteret Community College in Morehead City and allows students to earn college and high school credits simultaneously. The school opened in 2018 and will open Monday, Aug. 17 with rising sophomores and juniors.
In other action, the board will:
- Receive information regarding the out-of-district student tuition rate of $2,933 for the 2020-21 academic year.
- Receive facility support updates.
Under the consent agenda, the following will be considered:
- Fundraiser requests.
- A contract with Kinetic Physical Therapy for 2020-21 school year for seven speech pathologists and two occupational therapists. The cost ranges from $56.90 to $59 per hour with a $90,000 to $94,000 budget limit per therapist.
- A memorandum of understandings with Boys & Girls Clubs of Coastal Plain to provide a Juvenile Structure Day Program at Bridges Alternative School and an after school program at Beaufort Elementary School for the 2020-21 academic year.
- A memorandum of understanding with CCC for Career and College Promise Dual Enrollment for 2020-21.
- A memorandum of understanding with CCC and MaST Early College High School.
- An agreement of affiliation with the CCC Adult High School program.
- A memorandum of Uunderstanding with the County Department of Social Services in regards to child welfare reports for 2020-21.
- A memorandum of understanding with County Health Department regarding health and safety of children.
- A memorandum of understanding with County Parks and Recreation Department regarding joint facility use.
- A memorandum of understanding with Coastal Community Action Inc. for the Foster Grandparent Program for 2020-2023.
- A memorandum of understanding with East Carolina University for the Motivating Adolescents with Technology to Choose Health program for 2020-21.
- A memorandum of understanding with The Bridge Downeast to establish after-school and summer enrichment programs for Down East students for 2020-21.
