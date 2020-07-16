Turtle, bird nest sites damaged in Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE — In the wake of recent damage to sea turtle and bird nesting sites along Emerald Isle beaches, the head of the volunteer sea turtle patrol this week urged residents and visitors to be careful around the sites and to keep dogs away from them.
Dale Baquer said two turtle nest sites were disturbed in the last few days, but the nests themselves were not damaged.
“One of them someone walked through and the other one a dog walked through,” she said.
Yellow tape and posts used to mark the nest sites were knocked down.
Even though there was no damage to the nests, Ms. Baquer said those responsible for such damage could face fines if caught.
Sea turtles are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act, and fines for damaging a nest can go as high as $50,000. Those responsible could also be charged with second-degree trespassing and destruction of state property.
“It’s especially important to avoid tampering with those nest sites now, because some of them are getting close to hatching, and people could walk on not just eggs, but hatchlings making their way up,” Ms. Baquer said. “We just want people to stay out of the sites.”
The turtle team tries to educate the public, but that’s been harder this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and it’s fairly difficult because so many people on the beaches are renters or visitors from areas that don’t have sea turtles. The team does not give out the locations of nests, but the markings are visible.
So far this year, there have been 11 sea turtle nests spotted in Emerald Isle, all laid by loggerheads, the most common turtle species in North Carolina.
Ms. Baquer said there have been 14 false crawls – tracks left by turtles that presumably came ashore to put in nests but turned around and went back to the ocean. That’s an unusually high number, she said, and at one point during the Fourth of July weekend there 10 false crawls in a row.
“Maybe they were scared by fireworks,” she said.
Meanwhile, she said there’s been a rash of similar damage to marked nesting sites of federally protected birds at The Point at Bogue Inlet at the far western end of Emerald Isle. Those sites are monitored and marked by a separate group, Beach Bird Stewards of Emerald Isle. The group works with and is trained by N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission staff.
Ms. Baquer, who is authorized to speak for the group, said posts were knocked down at several sites.
Federally protected birds at The Point are least terns and Wilson’s plovers, migratory species protected under the 100-year-old Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The group has also seen willets and clapper rails at The Point this season, though they are not protected species.
Anyone with sea turtle issues – a found nest, tampering with nests or a dead or injured turtle – can call Ms. Baquer at 252-646-8292. To volunteer to help the turtle team, visit facebook.com/EISTP.
To report bird issues, call 571-814-0660. To volunteer to help the bird group, visit facebook.com/Beach-Bird-Stewards-of-Emerald-Isle-225076011666468.
For more information about sea turtle nests on Bogue Banks or North Carolina, visit seaturtle.org/nestdb/index.shtml?view=1&year=2020,
