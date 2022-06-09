BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Public Library System announced Thursday that in-person programs have returned at all five library branches.
While some events may still contain a virtual component, many programs will return to full in-person service.
“While we are thankful that technology allows us to stay connected virtually, we’re excited to welcome the public to participate in our in-person programming and to connect with the community in person,” said Director of Carteret County Public Libraries Jeanne Holmgren said in a press release.
CCPL is now offering many ways for patrons to gather. Upcoming in-person library events include activities for kids and teens, book group discussions and special presentations.
Check your local branch’s calendar for upcoming events and sign up in advance for programs that require registration to attend.
Story times are back. Children can take part in engaging and energetic story time events that include stories, themed rhymes, songs, crafts and other activities designed to get them moving and learning.
Join library staff for story time at the following branches:
•Beaufort Branch Library, 1702 Live Oak St., Suite 100, Beaufort: Fridays at 10 a.m.
•Bogue Banks Branch Library, 320 Salter Path Road, Suite W, Pine Knoll Shores: Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
•Down East Branch Library, 702 Hwy 70, Beaufort: Mondays at 10 a.m.
•Newport Branch Library, 210 Howard Blvd., Newport: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. except June 15.
•Western Carteret Branch Library, 230 Taylor Notion Road, Cape Carteret: Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Keep up to date about program offerings by following its social media, in addition to checking out the website, www.carteretcountypubliclibrary.org.
