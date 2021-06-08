Morehead City plans more than $1M in vehicle purchases as part of 5-year capital program

MOREHEAD CITY — Following a fiscal year with little in the way of capital purchases, Morehead City will be picking back up its spending plan in fiscal 2021-22 with an emphasis on updating the city’s fleet of vehicles.
The Morehead City Council held a workshop June 1 to review the proposed 2021-22 budget, focusing its attention on the five-year capital improvement program. It was the council’s fourth and final budget work session before the required budget public hearing, which is scheduled for the council’s next regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
That meeting takes place in the council chambers of the Morehead City municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. and online via Zoom. Following the public hearing, the city council is expected to vote to adopt the budget ahead of the new fiscal year, which begins Thursday, July 1.
The proposed five-year capital improvement program, which outlines major planned purchases through fiscal year 2027, calls for $3,748,235 in capital spending on what city manager Ryan Eggleston identified as “priority funding” items. The manager also identified about $1.5 million worth of items categorized as “under review for priority funding,” which are not recommended for immediate funding but could be revisited later in the year, perhaps if grants or other outside funding sources become available.
“If it’s under priority funding… that means that there is funding recommended and proposed for council to consider acting on,” Mr. Eggleston said. “If it’s under review for priority and funding… that means that there is no funding allocated in the draft proposed budget toward those items for consideration, but they’re not just dropping off. They’re items that we may want to review throughout the year or additional funding may become available for.”
Combining the priority and under review items, minus $248,000 expected to come in from state-shared Powell Bill funds for street paving, the recommended capital budget for fiscal 2021-22 totals more than $5 million, of which $3.7 million is funded. That’s significantly higher than the roughly $1.1 million budgeted for capital purchases in the current fiscal year, which was restrained due to uncertainty around the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
With a clearer understanding of the pandemic’s effect on the budget, the city is ready to make headway on its multi-year capital improvement program. A large portion of the draft FY22 capital budget – more than $1.1 million in priority funding and an additional $377,000 in funding under review – is dedicated to purchasing vehicles for multiple city departments.
“From the general fund side, you can see that most of our funding this year, or at least a good chunk of it, is going to vehicles,” Mr. Eggleston said.
Morehead City public services director Daniel Williams told the council Tuesday he analyzed his fleet using a program that assigns each vehicle a point value based on various factors, including age, mileage and condition, to determine if it needs to be replaced. He said any vehicle that scores 28 points or more is eligible for immediate replacement. Many of the vehicles in his departments scored more than 40 points.
“If I did it strictly by the points system, all of my vehicles within the (capital program) should be replaced this year, but I scattered them out over a five-year replacement program because I just know that’s not realistic,” Mr. Williams said.
The capital budget recommends $190,415 in new vehicle purchases between the buildings and grounds and transportation departments, both of which Mr. Williams oversees. That total includes $80,615 for a new dump trunk to replace a 1999 model, as well as several new Ford F-250 work trucks at a cost of $36,600 each. The price includes all upfit and related costs.
Meanwhile, roughly half of the $1.1 million vehicle budget, $536,720, is recommended for the police department to purchase 12 new patrol vehicles. The city bought 10 new patrol cars for the police department last year, which Chief Bernette Morris said Tuesday was certainly appreciated but below the 16 she had requested, and not quite enough to get her aging fleet up to date.
Chief Morris said if the police department receives the 12 new cars it asked for this year, it can get into a steady replacement cycle of five cars per year for the rest of the five-year capital program.
“What we’re trying to do is play catch up, if we get the 12 this year, then it will be five (new vehicles requested per year) thereafter,” she said. “That’s why we asked for the 12, we’re trying to get these…immediate replacements out of the way.”
Most of the new police vehicles will be Dodge Durangos at a cost of $46,108 per car, with all upfit costs included in the price.
The capital budget also sets aside $300,000 for the future purchase of a new ladder truck for the Morehead City Fire Department. Chief Jamie Fulk estimates the total cost of the new truck will be around $1.2 million, and he’s hopeful Carteret County may pitch in funds to help with the purchase, so there’s an additional $300,000 placed in the “under review” funding category.
Aside from the new vehicle purchases, the largest capital expenditure in the recommended budget is $1,755,000 for various water and sewer and wastewater infrastructure upgrades. There’s also $500,000 allocated for paving, $60,000 to replace the floor in the gymnasium of the recreation center and a few miscellaneous capital purchases.
Councilman David Horton said the program seems like a good plan, but he worried about funding it in future years. There is no tax increase recommended this fiscal year, which he hopes to maintain, so he urged fellow council members to begin thinking ahead about how to fund future capital purchases as some large items loom in the distance, such as construction of a new fire station.
“This year because we were conservative with our revenue estimates…we have a big surplus.” Mr. Horton said. “…My concern is that with all the increases that we’re having that next year, the budget is not going to cover anything for capital like it did this year.
“I just hope the council is committed not to raise taxes,” he concluded.
