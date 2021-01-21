Cedar Point board to consider permit for Carteret Health Care building

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Thursday night will hold a hearing on a proposed special-use permit that would allow Carteret Health Care to build a three-story medical clinic and laboratory off Highway 24 in the Villas of Magens Bay development.
Those who speak during the hearing Thursday will be sworn in, as it is a quasi-judicial proceeding. Commissioners will vote to approve the permit, deny it or approve it with conditions.
The town planning board earlier this month voted unanimously to recommend commissioners approve the special-use permit, which would allow a 30,000-square-foot building on the north side of Lighthouse Lane.
The hospital has an option to buy the property, which is just east of Currituck Drive and north and south of Lighthouse Lane, with parking planned on the section south of the street.
Three of the six parcels in the Villas of Magens Bay subdivision were long ago developed with multifamily buildings under the planned unit development, but the owners have been unable to sell the three remaining for such use and instead are looking to a purchase by the hospital.
Also during the meeting, commissioners will discuss an amendment to the PUD permit for the Magens Bay Villas development. It is necessary before the hospital can construct the building because the PUD specifies multifamily development, not commercial development.
The board will act on that amendment during its regular meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., also on Zoom.
