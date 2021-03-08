Officials rule Friday house fire accidental

NEWPORT — Carteret County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis said the cause of a house fire Friday at 238 Cottontail Run was accidental.
In an email Monday, Mr. Lewis said, “The owner placed some cigarette remains in a plastic trash can outside of his patio door. The wind and low humidity facilitated ignition of the cans contents, which then ignited. That in turn ignited the vinyl siding on the exterior of the home and allowed the fire to spread in to the attic. The homeowner was home at the time and discovered the fire.”
Four fire departments reported to the scene, with no injuries reported. Departments on scene included Broad and Gales Creek, Newport, Western Carteret and Morehead City.
There was smoke damage throughout the home.
The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.
