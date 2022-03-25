CEDAR POINT — Western Carteret County will be "eggxactly" the right place for children on Saturday, April 9 as the towns of Cedar Point and Cape Carteret will host Easter egg hunts.
Ambitious parents can easily get those children to both hunts, as Cape Carteret’s will last from 11 a.m. to noon and Cedar Point’s is set for 1 to 3 p.m.
During the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun said the egg count was about 4,500 and rising, each one stuffed by volunteers, including helpful residents, town staff and town commissioners.
“It’s mostly chocolate” in the eggs, Mayor Scott Hatsell added.
The hunt will be in the Veterans Memorial Rain Garden beside the town hall at 427 Sherwood Ave. The Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department will be on the scene with a hose so the children can douse imaginary fires, and there will be snow cones and popcorn to augment the scads of chocolate morsels.
Children ages 12 and under may participate, and the rain date is the same time and place on Saturday, April 16.
In Cape Carteret, the April 9 event will be at on the driving range at MacDaddy’s, an entertainment complex at 130 Golfin Dolphin Drive.
Cape Carteret Town Manager Zach Steffey said it will be the town’s biggest Easter egg hunt ever, with more than 10,000 eggs donated by West Carteret Water Corp. and the Salvation Army.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.