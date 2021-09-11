First responders, community gather for 9/11 remembrance ceremony at CCC

MOREHEAD CITY — As an American flag at half-staff blew gently in the breeze Friday morning, Morehead City Fire Chief Jamie Fulk shared his memories of the day the first planes hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, signaling the beginning of a terrorist attack on U.S. soil.
“The internal desire I had at that moment to get into my county fire vehicle and drive 100 mph to New York City was uncontrollable,” he said during a ceremony at Carteret Community College to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. “I wanted to help, I knew first responders and citizens were dying.”
About 100 people, including many county first responders, CCC students and staff and a group of students from the Sea of Learning Home School Co-op, attended the event in front of the McGee Building.
Chief Fulk said it was important to never forget the events of that day, as well as the days immediately following.
“That day was one of the saddest days in American history,” he said. “I will always remember that day and its effect on our country.”
He added, however, it was important to also remember the day following 9/11.
“I can remember how everyone felt after the attacks. What I remember most is we loved each other,” he said. “We called each other brother and sister, we gave hugs with meaning. We held each other longer, we were unified. We loved our police officers, firefighters and paramedics. In general, we loved all of our first responders and the military.”
He closed by saying, “I leave you with this frequently heard slogan — never forget. I ask you to add to that ‘Never Forget’ and don’t forget the love you felt for each other on 9/12.”
Amy Snider-Wells, chairperson of the CCC basic law enforcement training program, also honored the first responders who gave their lives that fateful day trying to save others.
“All first responders without hesitation rushed to help those during the tragedy,” she said. “Perhaps they knew at some point they would never return home, perhaps not. We may never know the impact these providers had on the lives of those who survived, but their legacy will live forever.”
CCC Student Government Association President Autumn Gillikin said although she wasn’t alive when the attacks took place, she has been raised with annual commemorations of the tragic event and wanted to ensure that future generations honor those who died.
To honor their memory, the college provided participants white and red carnations and small American flags to place on a 9/11 memorial that sits under a tree near the BLET building.
“The white carnation represents pure love,” Ms. Gillikin said. “The red carnation represents remembrance.”
At the end of the ceremony, participants quietly walked across the campus parking lot and placed their carnations and flags on the memorial.
In addition, Sea of Learning students, mostly fifth- and sixth-graders, handed out cards and cookies to all first responders, who gratefully accepted the gifts.
“It warms my heart,” Morehead City Assistant Fire Chief Dykeman Baily said as he clenched a handful of thank-you cards. “I had to fight back tears. It’s good to see that people are still teaching children to respect others and first responders.”
Fifth-grader Sutton Godwin said she and other students spent the week studying 9/11 and making posters, which they held during the ceremony, as well as thank-you cards and cookies to give to first responders.
“We want to show people that we still care about their service,” she said. “Everyone who lost their lives that day were important and it’s so sad that they didn’t need to.”
Sea of Learning director Terri Fowler said the co-op had already planned to have students study about 9/11 and make items to give to first responders prior to them hearing about the ceremony at CCC.
“We had planned to drive to the stations and hand out items, but when we heard about this we decided it would be great to do it here,” she said.
CCC Board of Trustees member Catherine Parker, whose daughter attends the home school co-op, said she was glad the students were able to participate.
“I have a fifth-grader here today and she was fortunate to be able to hear the chief’s testimony today,” she said. “This event has helped me be able to share my memories of it happening when I was in college with my children. It was also important for her to hear how our nation came together as a whole.”
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said she was glad the college was able to host the ceremony and plans to offer it to the community each year.
“Today’s event showed that there are a lot of people who want to remember this day in our community,” Dr. Mancini said. “There are a lot of young people who want to hear the stories. Our community college will continue to be a hub for these kinds of gatherings.”
Nearly 3,000 people died on Sept. 11, 2001, when the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks on the U.S. Two of the planes flew into the World Trade Center in New York City, taking down the Twin Towers. A third plane was flown into The Pentagon in Washington, D.C., while the fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after the passengers wrestled back control from the hijackers.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.