MOREHEAD CITY - A boil water advisory was put into place Tuesday for those in Brandywine Bay area in Morehead City.
The advisory came at approximately 11:30 a.m. after a water main break near Highway 70 interrupted the flow for customers.
According to Carolina Water Service of NC Communications Manager Deborah Clark, a construction crew from a telecommunication company bore into a 10- or 12-inch water main line stemming from their water tower.
"We're asking customers to conserve water," Clark said. "Once the water service is restored, we've issued a boil water advisory."
The incident is unrelated to planned maintenance in the nearby residential district which involves the neighborhood's wastewater.
An alert posted on the water company's website reads, "Customers will experience periods of low pressure and or outages in the distribution system due to a main break in your area today. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system."
Ditches along the road appeared to be full of water as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, though none of the water had reached the highway.
The boil water advisory will remain in effect until Friday, Jan. 13.
As a precaution, those affected are encouraged to vigorously boil all water used for consumption for at least one minute.
A phone notification message will be sent to customers when the advisory has been rescinded.
Those with questions or concerns are asked to contact Carolina Water Service of NC's customer service department at 1-800-525-7990.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.