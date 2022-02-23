Carteret County reports another COVID death Wednesday, bringing total to 113

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported an additional COVID-19 death Wednesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 113 since the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago.
In a news release, the health department said the resident who died was in their 50s and had underlying health conditions.
“We are saddened to report another death today,” Health Director Nina Oliver said. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the lost loved one.”
Meanwhile, officials confirmed 46 new positive COVID cases since Monday, with 44 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon. That is an increase from 25 active cases Monday. Since March 2020, there have been 14,113 total cases confirmed in Carteret County.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported 12 COVID hospitalizations Wednesday, with the majority hospitalized, nine of the 12, reportedly not fully vaccinated.
The percent positivity rate was down from Monday’s rate of 14% to 11.9% Wednesday, compared to a statewide rate of 9%. According to the county, the state percentage figure represents a single day metric while the Carteret County figure represents a 14-day rolling average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.