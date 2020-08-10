Cape Carteret referendum hearing set for Monday

CAPE CARTERET — The Carteret County Board of Elections has received proposed language for a Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election bond referendum to finance completion of the Cape Carteret Trail, but will not finalize it until after the town holds a public hearing Monday night.
That hearing and approval of the final language will take place during the board of commissioners’ regular meeting, and the public can voice opinions through the GoToMeeting videoconference app or in person at town hall.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Some commissioners are likely to be in town hall, but some may participate remotely.
Caitlin Sabadish, director of the elections office, received last month from the town the resolutions necessary to put the referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot. However, she said Friday she hasn’t done that, pending the commission’s official vote to proceed after the public hearing.
There’s still time to get it on the ballot, she added.
“We’re trying to be flexible,” she said Friday. “We will order the ballots at the end of the week. But there is a time limit.”
Once the elections office gets word the town board has officially agreed to set the referendum, Ms. Sabadish will enter it into the system, send it to the state for review, make any corrections needed and then place it on the ballot.
The town board during its meeting July 13, approved three resolutions necessary for the process to proceed. Two spelled out the findings of fact necessary for the bond referendum proposal to go to a public hearing. The third resolution set the Monday hearing date.
Once the hearing is conducted, the board will meet again Thursday to vote on whether to proceed to a referendum.
As stated in the resolutions adopted July 13, there would be a $1.2 million bond referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot to fund the remaining construction of the trail, which is to be a 3.5-mile triangular “loop” along Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road. Portions have been built along each road, but grant money and donations for the remaining 1.9 miles have dried up.
Those who want to comment during the public hearing should call town hall at 252-393-8483 by noon Monday or email shancock@capecarteret.org to get on the public hearing list.
To view the meeting, visit gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting.
For audio only, call 646-749-3122 and enter access code 331-708-837 when prompted.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
