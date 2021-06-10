BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary Club awarded 13 college scholarships to Carteret County seniors the last week of May, including the group’s first home-schooled student. Each student received $1,000.
Funds were raised during the organization’s May 27 golf tournament at The Beaufort Club. Over the past 19 years, the tournament has raised $280,000.
“This year's tournament was an outstanding event,” tournament chairperson Tom Steepy said. “The Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary Club continues to recognize and reward our county’s student scholars. Club members congratulate the students selected and wish them well in their college careers and future educational development.”
He further thanked all those who sponsored the tournament.
The following students received scholarships:
- Olivia Allen: Ms. Allen attended East Carteret High School. She plans to pursue a degree in accounting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
- Savannah Anderson: She attended Croatan High School. She plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering at Auburn University.
- Caroline Beaver: She attended West Carteret High School. Her future studies at N.C. State University will help her become a certified public accountant.
- Bernie Brooks: He plans to pursue a health and physical education degree at Mt. Olive College.
- Sydney Eure: She attended WCHS and will attend NCSU and pursue a degree in communications.
- Alexis Kay: She attended WCHS. She anticipates a career in political science after ttneding Vanderbilt University.
- Allison Kittrell: She attended ECHS. She hopes to pursue a degree in business and later dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
- Emily Krohn: She attended CHS and intends to pursue a career in nursing at Barton College.
- Samantha Nelson: She attended ECHS and plans to pursue a business degree at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
- Landon Overall: He will graduate from Saltwater Scholastics Homeschool in Emerald Isle. He will pursue a degree in physics at UNC-Chapel Hill.
- Kennedy Smith: She attended CHS and plans to pursue a career in dental hygiene at the University of Hawaii.
- Nathan Watson II: He attended CHS and plans to pursue a degree in political science at NCSU.
- Kailey Willis: She attended ECHS and intends to pursue a career in dental hygiene at Carteret Community College.
