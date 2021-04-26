School board OKs changes to MaST agreement: No freshman class

Parent Steve Kerstein of Newport, second from right, and his son Sean share concerns in March over the school board’s decision to transition the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School into a program with board members, left, Brittany Wheatly, and right, John McLean. The board solidified its decision April 13 by approving amendments to the memorandum of understanding with Carteret Community College regarding the school’s operation. (Cheryl Burke photo)