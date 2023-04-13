CARTERET COUNTY – Since the recent announcement regarding the Down East Library closure, here is additional information on Carteret County’s branch libraries. On April 12 at the Gloucester Community Center, an advocacy and information meeting for the Down East Library was held and hosted by Paul and Susan Wilder. Several concerned citizens and patrons attended. The meeting was spent discussing solutions to the library’s closure.
County Commissioner Chris Chadwick was also in attendance and gave a few statements about the Down East Library’s current circumstances. Chadwick claimed his support for the library’s staying open and suggested a few courses of action to take to help keep it open.
“As of right now, there are no suitable options (for a new location)," he said. "Getting hold of State Treasurer Dale Folwell is the first step. Speaking at the next county commissioners meeting will take the cause further as well. It gives this a greater chance of success.”.
Chadwick was also sure to acknowledge that he has seen the library’s current visitation and computer usage analytics and expressed his support.
“I support this library, and I don’t wish to remove anything from my district. I only want to add things to the district,” he stated.
The Wilders already have a prepared statement for Folwell and encouraged others to send him personal statements as well. Folwell’s contact information was distributed among the attendees in addition to signing the original statement prepared. The Wilders hope that he will be able to extend the exemption.
In addition to reaching Folwell, several attendees have already developed statements for the Monday, April 17 county commissioners meeting, including president of the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, Kirk Rodgerson.
“The communities of Carteret County Down East of Beaufort have no municipal services and rely on the county to provide their services," he said. "The Down East communities benefit from and appreciate the branch library in Otway. There is no better location for the library. We realize that Chris Chadwick leased this location to the county on favorable terms before he was appointed commissioner. We appreciate that the state treasurer allowed this lease to continue in effect. However, we understand that since then, Commissioner Chadwick has been elected, and the county has given notice to terminate the lease. We respectfully ask the county to work with the state treasurer to seek to extend the state treasurer's variance that allowed continuing the lease, because we do not believe that there’s a better location for the library. But if it needs to move, we hope the county will endeavor to keep it open at another Down East location.”
Members of the Friends of the Down East Library, Donna and Steve Williamson also have a few statements prepared for the meeting. Donna Williamson emphasized putting together a focused effort for the upcoming meeting. At least 10 individuals will be stepping up to speak about the library and provide diverse experiences.
As of 2021-2022, Carteret County’s branch libraries accounted for 37,000 patrons, housed 115,000 visits and now has a collection of 112,000 items and added an additional 9,000 items within the year. The libraries also collectively have 26,000 active library card holders and were able to add 2,000 new cards last year. All five branches had a collective circulation of materials sum of 19,092.
Of the collective circulation, the Beaufort branch accounts for 35%, Western Carteret for 34%, Newport for 21%, Bogue Banks for 7% and Down East for 3%.
The county allocates funds for 21 full-time positions within the branches, with this year’s adopted county library system budget for $1,682,295. Personnel received $1,326,795, operating at $355,000.
“This library was built with blood, sweat and tears,” said Mary Chisenhall, a member of Friends of the Down East Library.
Seems another solution would be for Commissioner Chadwick to let them use that location for free. If the lease is as low as it seems to be from this article, he could claim it as a charitable donation and not miss it.
