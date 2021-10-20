Commissioners approve purchase contract with private company for Carteret water system

Carteret County commissioners Chuck Shinn, far right, and Bob Cavanaugh, second from right, cast their dissenting votes on a motion to execute the contract with Carolina Water Service of North Carolina for purchase of the county-owned water system. From left, commissioners Jimmy Farrington, Robin Comer and Ed Wheatly, along with Mark Mansfield, not pictured, voted in favor of the motion, which carried 4-2. Commissioner Chris Chadwick was absent. (Elise Clouser screenshot)