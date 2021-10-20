Commissioners approve purchase contract with private company for Carteret water system

BEAUFORT — In a 4-2 vote, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners Monday approved the execution of a contract with Carolina Water Service of North Carolina to move forward the sale of the county-owned and maintained water system to the private company.
With few agenda items for the board to consider during its regular meeting Monday evening, the water sale was the main topic of discussion among commissioners. The meeting took place in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort, with Commissioner Mark Mansfield attending via Zoom and Commissioner Chris Chadwick absent.
Last month, the board of commissioners voted 4-3 to accept an offer from Carolina Water Service to purchase the utility for $9.5 million. An asset purchase agreement hadn’t been finalized at the time of the vote, but county attorney Rob Wheatly reported Monday, after months of negotiations, the contract was finally ready.
“The contract itself has been negotiated, we’ve been negotiating the contract for approximately three months, four months, and what we have before you is the final product,” Mr. Wheatly said.
The contract, a copy of which is included in the agenda packet for the October meeting, does not include a provision that Carolina Water maintain existing water rates for the first five years of service, as commissioners originally wanted. Instead, the N.C. Utilities Commission will decide rates when the matter comes before that agency for final sign off.
“Once (the contract) is executed, Carolina Water will make an application to the N.C. Utilities Commission for this sale to go through,” assistant county manager Gene Foxworth said.
As part of a due diligence period required for the sale, Mr. Foxworth continued, three separate appraisals will be completed on the water system to determine its fair market value and condition of the assets. One appraisal is to be carried out by the county, another will be done by Carolina Water Service, and the N.C. Utilities Commission will conduct the third.
The county anticipates the whole process will take nine to 12 months, or possibly longer, to complete before the sale is finalized and the water system is officially handed over.
Several members of a grassroots group that opposed the sale spoke during the general public comment period of Monday’s meeting to read off a list of outstanding questions they had for commissioners related to the water system. The speakers expressed frustration over a perceived lack of dialogue on the issue, but some commissioners insisted they and county staff had been transparent and answered residents’ questions throughout the process.
“The majority of these (questions) have been answered a couple times,” Robin Comer said during the commissioners’ comments portion of the meeting. “…We had public information meetings here where there was interaction with us and the public, the manager went over everything in detail and explained 90 percent of this stuff.”
Despite how outspoken some residents were in opposition to the sale from the beginning, commissioners said they heard strong feedback from many other county water customers when the board raised rates by 95% in June in a last-ditch effort to keep the system from being labeled financially distressed.
That was done because the county-owned water system, which serves around 1,200 customers within a special water district encompassing areas roughly along the Highway 101 corridor north of Beaufort, was essentially being subsidized by a special tax that applied to everyone within the district regardless if they were hooked up to the system. The 5.5-cent special tax was eliminated as the 95% rate increase was imposed.
“We never heard any comment that was telling us to sell the system until after we raised the rate,” Commissioner Bob Cavanaugh noted. “After we raised the rate then it was just a tidal wave of complaints…I was really kind of discouraged by that, where were all these people during the discussions early on.”
In response, commissioners voted last month to provide some relief to those water customers by lowering the rates 25%. A related budget amendment transferring $150,000 from a special water district revenue fund to cover the difference was adopted as part of this month’s consent agenda.
Other than Commissioner Chadwick, who was absent, commissioners voted in line with their decisions last month, with commissioners Jimmy Farrington, Ed Wheatly, Mr. Comer and Mr. Mansfield in favor of approving the contract and Mr. Cavanaugh and Chuck Shinn voting against it.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.