Phillips on the job as school intelligence liaison detective

BROAD CREEK — Carteret County Sheriff’s Detective Lt. Josh Phillips is the new school intelligence liaison detective for the county school system.
He replaces Lt. Michael Panzarella, who retired from the sheriff’s office during the spring of the 2019-20 academic year.
Lt. Phillips stepped into his new role in April, while school campuses were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so this is his first academic year with students on campus.
He supervises school resource officers provided by the sheriff’s office and investigates any possible threats to school safety. His office is at Broad Creek Middle School, but he investigates incidents at all schools.
On Tuesday, Lt. Phillips, 48, admitted he started the position at an interesting time.
“The school year is fluid and evolving,” he said. “We’re adapting to it as it goes along, along with the teachers and administrators. We’re doing what we’re supposed to, which is mainly to help them. We help the faculty mitigate circumstances before they get out of control.”
With an attendance schedule for the first nine weeks that has less students on campus at one time, Lt. Phillips said there have been less incidents that require SRO intervention.
“Statistically the incidents have gone down. The numbers are on par with the population of students,” he said. “There have been no major incidents, just minor infractions.”
He added that SROs so far have only intervened in situations involving students on campus, not for those attending classes virtually.
“The administration may consult with an SRO (on virtual situations), but generally there has been no criminal intervention,” he said.
While elementary students are scheduled to go back to full-time, in-class instruction Monday, Oct. 19, he doesn’t foresee that causing a significant increase in criminal activity.
School resource officers wear many hats, from a law enforcement official who prevents violence and handles crime-related issues, to a teaching figure who promotes positive behaviors through programs such as Drug Awareness Resistance Education.
Lt. Phillips said he wants to continue to focus on prevention measures.
“I see the role of SROs more of mentorship and guidance,” he said. “We do investigation and enforcement as needed, but I don’t see that as our primary role.”
There are currently 11 SROs serving in county schools. They are funded in a variety of ways, including state grants and money from the county, individual municipalities and the school system.
The sheriff’s office provides SROs for East Carteret, Croatan High, Broad Creek Middle and Down East schools.
The Morehead City Police Department provides officers for West Carteret High, Morehead City Primary, Morehead City Elementary, Morehead City Middle and Bridges Alternative schools. High school SROs also visit elementary and middle schools within their district.
The Beaufort Police Department provides an officer for Beaufort Middle and Beaufort Elementary schools.
The Cape Carteret Police Department provides an officer for White Oak Elementary School.
Lt. Phillips said despite the challenges of COVID-19, he has enjoyed his new position.
“I have kids of my own and I get along with kids,” he said. “I think SROs overall enjoy a good working relationship with school faculty and staff. I haven’t heard any complaints.”
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson agreed school personnel enjoy good relationships with SROs, and he sees them as a vital part of the district.
“The safety and security of our students, our employees and our school buildings is of the utmost importance. Carteret County is fortunate to have strong partnerships with law enforcement officers throughout the county and the support provided to all our schools is truly appreciated. SROs serve as vital team members in our schools. They serve as a listening ear, an information resource, a visible presence of authority and a role model,” Dr. Jackson said.
As for Lt. Phillips, he started as a deputy with the sheriff’s office in 1996, then as a deputy with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office in 2007. He came back to Carteret County in 2013 as a deputy and was promoted to a patrol sergeant, then to a lieutenant with investigations in 2018.
