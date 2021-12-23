RALEIGH — Most state road construction projects will be suspended over the holidays to help ease highway traffic during the busy travel season.
The N.C. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that where possible, it plans to open lanes that have been closed for construction on interstates and U.S. or N.C. highways now through the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 28, and again from the morning of Friday, Dec. 31 through the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Exceptions include bridges being replaced, long-term lane construction that cannot be temporarily removed and highway work that does not impact travel.
The heaviest traffic day is expected Monday after Christmas, especially on interstates, so NCDOT says people should plan accordingly.
As always, drivers are urged to pay extra attention and be cautious when traveling, even in work areas where no construction activity is taking place. Make sure everyone is wearing seat belts, don’t drive impaired and obey speed limits.
Before traveling, people can check the status of their route at drivenc.gov.
· Some other safety tips include:
· Leave early, travel at non-peak hours and use alternative routes to avoid the heaviest traffic congestion.
· Stay alert. Even when highway work is paused, you may encounter narrowed lanes, shifts in traffic and lower speed limits through work zones.
· Be patient.
· Don’t drive drowsy. For extended drives, take frequent breaks to remain alert.
· Don’t drive distracted. When drivers are not focused on the road, they react slowly to traffic conditions and are more likely to be involved in a crash.
