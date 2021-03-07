MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County government received a clean bill of financial health for fiscal year 2019-20, according to the findings an independent auditing firm presented to commissioners last week.
The County Board of Commissioners received the annual audit report during a business seminarheld Wednesday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. Robbie Bittner of the firm PBMares LLP, which recently acquired the Morehead City and New Bern offices of RSM US LLP, presented the report to commissioners.
As Mr. Bittner explained, the auditing team looks at the county’s finances to ensure they’re presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Based on the team’s findings, the firm can hand down one of four opinions, with an unmodified opinion being the highest possible level of assurance.
“The highest level of assurance that we can provide as external auditors is what’s known as an unmodified, or clean opinion, and the county did receive an unmodified opinion this year on financial statements,” Mr. Bittner said.
The auditors did find an item of material noncompliance related to a budget overexpenditure in the solid waste fund, as well as an instance of material weakness in internal control. The material weakness had to do with eligibility determination for medical assistance provided by the social services department.
“This is a repeat finding, I believe we’ve had this finding now for the past three or four years,” Mr. Bittner noted. “I will say that if you saw the list of things that they are required to do, I don’t know how anybody gets through without some semblance of material weakness around this. The good news is that any errors that were noted during that determination process did not result in any ineligible participants receiving benefits they should not have.”
In addition to the audit report, County Finance Director Dee Meshaw gave commissioners a general update on finances during the seminar Wednesday. She said the county ended last fiscal year in a “strong financial position,” with revenues exceeding expenses and many expenditures coming in under budget.
The county’s total amended general fund revenues for fiscal year 2019-20 were budgeted around $105 million, and actual revenues came in just under $116.6 million, a difference of about $11.3 million. Expenditures, meanwhile, ended the year around $99 million, putting overall revenues over expenses at more than $17.5 million for FY20.
Ms. Meshaw noted the county is working on building back its unassigned fund balance after expending a large portion of the fund on emergency repairs and other items related to Hurricane Florence in 2018. The unassigned fund balance stood at $26.84 million as of the end of last fiscal year, and officials anticipate boosting it by another $2.7 million or so this year, bringing it up to $29.58 million.
“This is a very good position for the board of commissioners to be in for Carteret County. The voters approved a $42 million referendum for school bonds, we’re going to be in the bond market,” Ms. Meshaw pointed out. “Rating agencies are really looking at entities and their financial position and how they have managed through COVID-19, we have managed well, we’ve been well-managed by the board, and we’ve been conservative and this will reflect positively on us when we’re in the market to issue those school bonds.”
Ms. Meshaw went on to say the coronavirus pandemic has had some impacts on the county’s finances, but not as much as officials originally feared. She said sales tax revenues, which were projected to take a huge hit in the last quarter of FY20, ended the year up more than $700,000 from the previous year.
“We would have really had sales tax hit it out of the park if it hadn’t been for COVID,” she said. “…I think it’s remarkable and I think it says a lot about our local economy that in spite of those four months, we still had $760,000 growth.”
As for planning for the upcoming 2021-22 fiscal year budget, Ms. Meshaw said county department heads are in the process of finalizing their budget requests. She’ll present a draft version of the proposed budget to commissioners during their meeting in May.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
